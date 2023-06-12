A Benign Stalker

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha discuss how racism impacts sports romance publishing and talk about some basketball romances they love.

News

Book Club is back!! We’re reading Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery. We’re discussing on June 22 for our next episode!

Books Discussed

Unhinged by Onley James

The Enchanted Hacienda by J.C. Cervantes

Crimes of Passion by Jack Harbon

The Hating Game by Sally Thorne

How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly (coming February 2024)

Let Me Hold You by Alexandria House

Long Shot by Kennedy Ryan

His Best Shot by J. Nichole

Slamdunked by Love by Jamie Wesley

