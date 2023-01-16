9 Billion NDAs
Jeff and Rebecca talk a little more union stuff, try to imagine e-reading with VR goggles, note with disinterest a blockbuster title, look at the bestselling books of 2022, and more.
Discussed in this episode:
Update: Federal Labor Board certifies New York Amazon union
Prince Harry’s memoir becomes UK’s fastest-selling nonfiction book
Top 25 bestselling print books of 2022 (CoHo is 6 of the top 10)
Colleen Hoover announces It Ends With Us coloring book
And then Atria nukes it
!!! Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret adaptationnnnnnnn