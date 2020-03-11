63.5: Extra Credit Backlist Picks with Shveta Thakrar!
Eric is joined by Shveta Thakrar, author of Star Daughter, to talk about two of their favorite backlist titles that you should be reading… and a few more.
This episode is sponsored by NOVL.
SHOW NOTES
Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar
The Vigilante Poets of Selwyn Academy by Kate Hattemer
The Feminist Agenda of Jemima Kincaid by Kate Hattemer
Vengeance Road by Erin Bowman
Taken by Erin Bowman
Contagion by Erin Bowman
When the Moon Was Ours by Anna Marie McLemore
Born Confused by Tanuja Desai Hidier
A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow
Gunslinger Girl by Lyndsay Ely
Walk on Earth a Stranger by Rae Carson