63.5: Extra Credit Backlist Picks with Shveta Thakrar!

Eric is joined by Shveta Thakrar, author of Star Daughter, to talk about two of their favorite backlist titles that you should be reading… and a few more.

SHOW NOTES

Star Daughter by Shveta Thakrar

The Vigilante Poets of Selwyn Academy by Kate Hattemer

The Feminist Agenda of Jemima Kincaid by Kate Hattemer

Vengeance Road by Erin Bowman

Taken by Erin Bowman

Contagion by Erin Bowman

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna Marie McLemore

Born Confused by Tanuja Desai Hidier

A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow

Gunslinger Girl by Lyndsay Ely

Walk on Earth a Stranger by Rae Carson