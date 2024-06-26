Hey YA Extra Credit: 50 Years of THE CHOCOLATE WAR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kelly talks about the history and legacy of Robert Cormier’s The Chocolate War for its 50th anniversary, including its long-running favor among book banners.

Books Discussed

The Chocolate War by Robert Cormier

Cormier Archives on Censorship

Cormier Archives letter to Liz

New York Times on Cormier and The Chocolate War’s Censorship Legacy