300 Pages Of Velociraptor Thoughts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn discuss dark Shakespeare retellings, where to start with cyberpunk, books on life transitions, and more in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Feedback

Lavinia by Ursula Le Guin, Margaret Atwood’s Penelopiad, books by Hannah Kent or Sarah Perry (rec’d by Laura)

Among Others by Jo Walton (rec’d by Lottie)

Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender (rec’d by Gina)

Questions

1. My husband announced recently that he wants a divorce. We’ve been married 10 years and I don’t want a divorce, but we are going that direction anyway. Do you have any nonfiction recommendations with useful advice on how to emotionally manage the transition and after? Or any fiction suggestions where the female character ends up leading a satisfying single life post divorce with no romantic happy endings? Preferably without any characters that are happily single because they lead privileged lives with lots of money.

I’m soon 40 years old and we have no children if that helps you target your recommendations.

Thanks.

-Katie

2. Hi!

I’m a white, cis-gender, lesbian. Over the past year I have started to discover just how bad the public school system failed me. I know next to nothing about black history or culture. I want to do better and would love some books on anti-racism, black history, or black culture. I normally read fiction and often struggle with non-fiction feeling like a textbook. Some non-fiction authors I’ve really liked have been Trevor Noah, Michelle Obama, Ali Wong, and Tara Westover.

Thank you so much! I’m attaching my goodreads list.

-Jessica

3. I’ve just started reading Hogarth’s Macbeth retelling by Jo Nesbo. I’m loving the dark and gritty feeling of the story. I was wondering if you had any more recommendations for dark, gritty retellings of Shakespeare’s tragedies. I’m not looking for retellings of his comedies or other lighter plays, but more Macbeth, Hamlet, maybe The Tempest retellings would work. I’m also not looking for YA recommendations or any type of romance books (although this probably wouldn’t be what you would recommend anyway)! If you can’t think of any of these, any retellings of dark or gothic classics like Jane Eyre, etc. would also work!

Thanks a bunch!

-Kari

4. Hi, ladies! I love this show, I’ve been a listener since this podcast’s very first episode, but I’ve never sent in a question before.

Recently I’ve become interested in reading some cyberpunk, but I’m not quite sure where to start. Most of what I know of the genre is from video games, and I’m very drawn to the aesthetic, and attitude, and its anticapitalism politics. I did read Necromancer and I remember enjoying it, but that was when I was maybe fourteen. I’m in my mid-twenties now, and I don’t remember all that much of it, or if I would even still like it. I keep hearing about Snow Crash, but from what I have gathered it’s better read if you have some familiarity with the genre already. I would love any recommendations you could give. Bonus points if the books are not straight, white, and male.

Thank you so much for your show, and all the book recommendations you have given me over the years.

For reference if you would like to know my reading tastes, here is some sci-fi I have recently read and loved (though is not cyberpunk) (and yes, I think I may have at least discovered half of these books through your show):

The Broken Earth Trilogy (which I guess is also fantasy, it’s hard to pin one genre onto this series, but it is maybe my favorite series of all time so I thought it was important to include)

Gideon the Ninth

A Memory Called Empire

This Is How You Lose the Time War

The Machineries of Empire Series

Ancillary Justice

-Marisol

5. In a few weeks, I will be moving to a new state where I don’t know anyone and I have no connections, to attend medical school. It will be my first time not living with my parents/family (and beloved kitties), and I’m scared that I won’t be able to cope with the transition into this completely new environment and this new phase in my life. I’m looking for recommendations for fictional characters in a similar situation (YA or adult), or non-fiction books that may have tips on how to go through a huge life transition and maintain good mental health. Thanks in advance.

-Anonymous

6. I’m looking for romance/erotica with adorable characters and delightfully emotional relationships. I’m new to the “romance” genre: I’ve read and loved Olivia Waite’s the feminine persuits series and The Queer Principles of Kit Webb. I’ve read most of the Sebastian St Cyr series and enjoyed it. I LOVE the romances in the Graceling series and I did enjoy ACOTAR despite feeling ick about some of the weirdly agressive heteronormativity and creepy possessiveness etc. SO basically, I want steamy like ACOTAR but with nuanced and cute relationships where characters can heal and work out their issues together and find love and support. I prefer historical or fantasy, no mystery/thriller please and no really cliched writing. One Last Stop is on my radar as is The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham and The Duke who Didn’t by Courtney Milan. If you can rec books in series or by really prolific authors that would be amazing!

-Margot

7. Always loving your recommendations!

I was wondering if you know of any books that are written from a perspective of an object or from a different unique perspective. I’ve loved how The Book Thief is written in the perfective of death and would love to read more from uncommon views. Thank you so much as always! <3 🙂

-Fabi

Books Discussed

The New Rules of Divorce by Jacqueline Newman

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Well-Read Black Girl, edited by Glory Edim

The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton

If We Were Villains by ML Rio (cw: domestic violence)

Infomocracy by Malka Ann older

A Guide to Cyberpunk: https://bookriot.com/cyberpunk-books/

Machinehood by SB Divya (cw: death of a child)

Adulting by Kelly Williams Brown

Once Upon A Time I Lived On Mars by Kate Greene

Firelight by Kristen Callihan

It Takes Two to Tumble by Cat Sebastian

Raptor Red by Robert T. Bakker

The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie