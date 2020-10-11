Episode 406
30 Dirty Spoons

Jeff and Rebecca tease their special 2020 Nobel Prize episode, look at the National Book Award longlist, consider an interesting new position at Simon & Schuster, and respond to listener feedback on their half-baked ideas, and more.

Discussed in this episode:

Sad nerd news: Dune is delayed to 2021

Tressie McMillan Cottom, NK Jemisin, and Jacqueline Woodson among MacArthur scholars

Sienna Farris named director of multicultural marketing at S & S

NBA finalists

Women’s Prize excluding trans & nonbinary writers on basis of “sex as defined by law”

Lumberjanes in development at HBO Max!

Fox News starting book line at HarperCollins

The ToB Super Rooster

