Episode 406
30 Dirty Spoons
Jeff and Rebecca tease their special 2020 Nobel Prize episode, look at the National Book Award longlist, consider an interesting new position at Simon & Schuster, and respond to listener feedback on their half-baked ideas, and more.
This episode is sponsored by She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh , The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab, Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter, and Book Riot’s mystery thriller podcast, Read or Dead.
Discussed in this episode:
Sad nerd news: Dune is delayed to 2021
Tressie McMillan Cottom, NK Jemisin, and Jacqueline Woodson among MacArthur scholars
Sienna Farris named director of multicultural marketing at S & S
Women’s Prize excluding trans & nonbinary writers on basis of “sex as defined by law”
Lumberjanes in development at HBO Max!
Fox News starting book line at HarperCollins