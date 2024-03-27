More Amenable to His Wooing: 25 Years of 10 Things I Hate About You

Vanessa and Erica discuss the treasure trove of late '90s nostalgia and hilarity that is the Shakespearean retelling 10 Things I Hate About You.

News:

The High Cost of Ebooks Has Libraries Struggling and Seeking Legal Action

Here are the Finalists for the 59th Nebula Awards

Works Discussed:

The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare

10 Things I Hate About You