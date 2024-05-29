Hey YA Extra Credit: 2024 YA Adaptation News So Far

Kelly highlights several of the YA adaptation news stories from 2024 so far, including queer romance, a lush historical story, a reboot, and more.

News

The Maze Runner Reboot

Sky’s End Film

In Nightfall Adaptation

The Davenports Adaptation at Amazon Prime

The Gossip Mill from The New Yorker

Elliot Page options The Darkness Outside Us

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter to Amazon with America Ferrera

The Sky Blues adaptation

A live-action Teen Titans is in the works

Is there an animated Twilight in the works?

Little White Lies by Jennifer L. Barnes optioned for adaptation

Alex Van Helsing adaptation news

Hook’s Daughter adaptation news

The Ranger’s Apprentice adaptation news

Heartbreakers–a series by Life With The Walter Boys author Ali Novak–optioned for adaptation, too.