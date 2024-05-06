2024 Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendation Extravaganza, Part 1
Part 1 of our 2024 Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendation Extravaganza, in which Jeff and Rebecca answer listener book recommendations requests.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Looking for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift? Go beyond the tried and true flowers and chocolate and give the gift of reading with Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists are standing by to help your mom find her next favorite read, delivered right to her inbox or doorstep. And with gifts starting at just $18, there’s something for any budget! Head to mytbr.co/gift to send the gift of reading to the book nerd in your life!
Books and authors recommended in this episode:
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Brandon Taylor
Lauren Groff
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick
The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger
Jane Harper
Walter Mosley
Joe Ide
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf
Cast, Catch, Release by Marina Gibson – coming June 4
Standing in a River Waving a Stick by John Gierach
A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean
The Longest Silence by Thomas McGuane
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
George Saunders
Tiffany Reisz
Sierra Simone
Kennedy Ryan
A Sport and a Pastime by James Salter
The Change Room by Karen Connelly
Bake Me a Story by Nadiya Hussain
America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs
How to Cook Everything by Mark Bittman
Hammerhead by Nina MacLaughlin
All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley
The Alternatives by Caoilinn Hughes
Wait by Gabriella Burnham – coming May 21
The Celebrants by Stephen Rowley
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Anita de Monte Laughs Laughs by Xochitl Gonzalez
Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson
The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead
The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser
A Boy Called Bat by Elana K. Arnold