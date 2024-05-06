2024 Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendation Extravaganza, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Part 1 of our 2024 Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendation Extravaganza, in which Jeff and Rebecca answer listener book recommendations requests.

Books and authors recommended in this episode:

Musicophilia by Oliver Sacks

The Creative Act by Rick Rubin

Bel Canto by Ann Patchett

The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Brandon Taylor

Lauren Groff

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

The Wager by David Grann

In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick

The Perfect Storm by Sebastian Junger

Jane Harper

Walter Mosley

Joe Ide

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

The Searcher by Tana French

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso

Sipsworth by Simon Van Booy

Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf

Cast, Catch, Release by Marina Gibson – coming June 4

Standing in a River Waving a Stick by John Gierach

A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean

The Longest Silence by Thomas McGuane

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

George Saunders

The Hike by Drew Magary

Pym by Mat Johnson

Tiffany Reisz

Sierra Simone

Kennedy Ryan

A Sport and a Pastime by James Salter

The Change Room by Karen Connelly

Bake Me a Story by Nadiya Hussain

America’s Test Kitchen Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs

How to Cook Everything by Mark Bittman

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

The Real Work by Adam Gopnik

Hammerhead by Nina MacLaughlin

Spartina by John Casey

All the Beauty in the World by Patrick Bringley

The Alternatives by Caoilinn Hughes

Wait by Gabriella Burnham – coming May 21

The Celebrants by Stephen Rowley

Siracusa by Delia Ephron

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Erasure by Percival Everett

James by Percival Everett

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

There There by Tommy Orange

Stay True by Hua Hsu

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Anita de Monte Laughs Laughs by Xochitl Gonzalez

Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson

The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead

The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser

A Boy Called Bat by Elana K. Arnold

The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole by Michelle Cuevas