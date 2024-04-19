The 2024 Edgar Allan Poe Awards
Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers nominated for the 2024 Edgar Allan Poe Awards!
News
Books Discussed
Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto
All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby
Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders – John Glatt
Murder By Degrees – Ritu Mukerji
One of Us Knows – Alyssa Cole
Butter – Asako Yuzuki, trans. Polly Barton
