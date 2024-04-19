This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss mysteries and thrillers nominated for the 2024 Edgar Allan Poe Awards!

News

Edgar Awards Preview

Books Discussed

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers – Jesse Q. Sutanto

All the Sinners Bleed – S.A. Cosby

Tangled Vines: Power, Privilege, and the Murdaugh Family Murders – John Glatt

Murder By Degrees – Ritu Mukerji

One of Us Knows – Alyssa Cole

Butter – Asako Yuzuki, trans. Polly Barton

