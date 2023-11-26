2023 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener book recommendation requests.

Discussed in this episode:

From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks

Together by Vivek H. Murthy

The Other Significant Others by Rhaina Cohen

LitHub’s list of Midlife Coming-of-Age Novels

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay

Joan is Okay by Weike Wang

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

Me (Moth) by Amber McBride

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters

Snacking Bakes by Yossy Arefi

The King Arthur Baking School by King Arthur Baking Company

How to Bake Everything by Mark Bittman

No One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicol

Women Without Kids by Ruby Warrington

Self, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed edited by Meghan Daum

Regretting Motherhood by Orna Donath

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

Erasure by Percival Everett

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

The Hike by Drew Magary

The Last Final Girls by Stephen Graham Jones

Paper Girls by Brian K. Vaughan

Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi

Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee

The Good Life by Robert Waldinger & Marc Schulz

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong

The Perfectionists by Simon Winchester

The Idea Factory by Jon Gertner

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

Celeste Ng

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

“15 LGBTQ Haunted Horror Novels”

“8 of the Best Queer Horror Books”

“Great New Queer Horror To Read This Fall”

Queer Comics Database is a thing and has a list for this!

A Week in Winter by Maeve Binchy

Andy Weir

Michael Lewis

S.A. Cosby

In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado

The Guide by Peter Heller

The Lost Man by Jane Harper

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraquib

Cultish by Amanda Montell

Paved Paradise by Henry Grabar

Empire of the Sum by Keith Houston

The Mysterious Case of Rudolph Diesel by Douglas Brunt

Traffic by Tom Vanderbilt

How We Got to Now by Steven Johnson

The Alchemy of Us by Ainissa Ramirez

The Barbarian Nurseries by Héctor Tobar

The Searcher by Tana French

The collected Patrick O’Brien on audio

The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin

NK Jemisin

Pico Iyer