2023 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1
Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener book recommendation requests.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. You can also gift it (and the holidays, they are coming). Get all the details at mytbr.co.
Discussed in this episode:
From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks
The Other Significant Others by Rhaina Cohen
LitHub’s list of Midlife Coming-of-Age Novels
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
The King Arthur Baking School by King Arthur Baking Company
How to Bake Everything by Mark Bittman
No One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicol
Women Without Kids by Ruby Warrington
Self, Shallow, and Self-Absorbed edited by Meghan Daum
Regretting Motherhood by Orna Donath
Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
There’s a Book Riot list for that!
The Last Final Girls by Stephen Graham Jones
Paper Girls by Brian K. Vaughan
Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee
The Good Life by Robert Waldinger & Marc Schulz
I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong
The Perfectionists by Simon Winchester
The Idea Factory by Jon Gertner
I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
Celeste Ng
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal
“15 LGBTQ Haunted Horror Novels”
“8 of the Best Queer Horror Books”
“Great New Queer Horror To Read This Fall”
Queer Comics Database is a thing and has a list for this!
A Week in Winter by Maeve Binchy
Andy Weir
Michael Lewis
S.A. Cosby
In the Shadow of the Mountain by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman
A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraquib
Paved Paradise by Henry Grabar
Empire of the Sum by Keith Houston
The Mysterious Case of Rudolph Diesel by Douglas Brunt
How We Got to Now by Steven Johnson
The Alchemy of Us by Ainissa Ramirez
The Barbarian Nurseries by Héctor Tobar
The collected Patrick O’Brien on audio
The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin
NK Jemisin
Pico Iyer