2022 Nonfiction Preview, Part II

This week Alice and Kim talk about upcoming nonfiction for 2022.

Nonfiction in the News

Former Chronicle reporter signs deal with Jamie Lee Curtis on Paradise Fire movie [Datebook]

New Nonfiction, Part 2

The Tomorrow Game: Rival Teenagers, Their Race for a Gun, and a Community United to Save Them by Sudhir Venkatesh (

The Colony: Faith and Blood in a Promised Land by Sally Denton

Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings by Chrysta Bilton

Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks by Patrick Radden Keefe



Return to Uluru: The Hidden History of a Murder in Outback Australia by Mark McKenna

Asian American Histories of the United States by Catherine Ceniza Choy

The Fishermen and the Dragon: Fear, Greed, and a Fight for Justice on the Gulf Coast by Kirk Wallace Johnson

We Are Still Here: Afghan Women on Courage, Freedom, and the Fight to Be Heard by Nahid Shahalimi

Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew by Michael W. Twitty

All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin

Bad Vibes Only: (and Other Things I Bring to the Table) by Nora McInerny

Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees by Jared Farmer

American Caliph: The True Story of a Muslim Mystic, a Hollywood Epic, and the 1977 Siege of Washington, DC by Shahan Mufti

Egypt’s Golden Couple: When Akhenaten and Nefertiti Were Gods on Earth by John and Colleen Darnell

The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Reading Now

KIM: The Monster’s Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World by David K. Randall

ALICE: The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. by Peniel E. Joseph



CONCLUSION

