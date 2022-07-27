2022 Most Anticipated SF/F, Part 2

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss some nice news for once (Disney’s first enby character, nominees for the World Fantasy Awards, and more) and get into their most anticipated reads coming out in the second half of 2022.

News

Quidditch rebrands as Quadball [NPR]

Wheel of Time renewed for a third season [Tor.com]

Disney’s first nonbinary character played by Terry Hu [Them]

Nominees for the World Fantasy Awards

Books Discussed

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White (July 12)

Africa Risen, edited by Sheree Renée Thomas, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, and Zelda Knight et al (Nov 8)

The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope (August 9)

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez Aug 30

Babel by RF Kuang (Aug 23)

The Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang (9/27)

The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno Garcia (July 19)

The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean (Aug 2)

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna (Aug 23)

The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings