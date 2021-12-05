Episode 474
2022 Holiday Recommendations, Part 2

Jeff and Rebecca finish their holiday recommendation extravaganza.

Discussed in this episode:

Want by Lynn Steger Strong

Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun

After Birth by Elisa Albert

The Hollow Inside by Brooke Davis

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage

With Teeth by Kristen Arnett

The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe

Take a Hint Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Wake Siren by Nina MacLaughlin

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie

Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi

Circe by Madeline Miller

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins-Reid

J. Courtney Sullivan

We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry

Perfect Little World by Kevin Wilson

The Wanderers by Meg Howrey

2am at the Cats Pajamas by Marie Helene-Bertino

Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes

Half an Inch of Water by Percival Everett

Poachers by Tom Franklin 

Close Range by Annie Proulx

The Boy Kings of Texas by Domingo Rodriguez

Downeast by Gigi George

When We Were the Kennedys by Monica Wood

Country of the Pointed Firs by Sarah Orne Jewett

Loving and Leaving the Good Life by Helen Nearing

The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson

Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Adventurer’s Son by Roman Dial

The Guide by Peter Heller

Manga Like Naruto

Master & Commander by Patrick O’Brien

Barbarian Days by William Finnegan

Code Talker by Chester Naz

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell

The Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

 Bad Blood

The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich

Startup by Doree Shafrir

The Hunters by James Salter

The Noble Hustle by Colson Whitehead

Version Zero by David Yoon

Angelmaker by Nick Harkaway

The Magicians by Lev Grossman

Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke

Saga

Paper Girls by Brian K Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, and Matt Wilson

The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec

Six Four by Hideo Yokohama

Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler

The Loser Takes It all by Graham Greene