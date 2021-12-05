Episode 474
2022 Holiday Recommendations, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca finish their holiday recommendation extravaganza.
Discussed in this episode:
Why We Can’t Sleep by Ada Calhoun
The Hollow Inside by Brooke Davis
The Girls I’ve Been by Tess Sharpe
Take a Hint Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Wake Siren by Nina MacLaughlin
Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins-Reid
J. Courtney Sullivan
We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry
Perfect Little World by Kevin Wilson
2am at the Cats Pajamas by Marie Helene-Bertino
Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes
Half an Inch of Water by Percival Everett
The Boy Kings of Texas by Domingo Rodriguez
When We Were the Kennedys by Monica Wood
Country of the Pointed Firs by Sarah Orne Jewett
Loving and Leaving the Good Life by Helen Nearing
The Orchard by Adele Crockett Robertson
Buttermilk Graffiti by Edward Lee
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Adventurer’s Son by Roman Dial
Master & Commander by Patrick O’Brien
Barbarian Days by William Finnegan
The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell
The Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
The Accidental Billionaires by Ben Mezrich
The Noble Hustle by Colson Whitehead
Sorcerer to the Crown by Zen Cho
Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke
Paper Girls by Brian K Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, and Matt Wilson
The Witch’s Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler