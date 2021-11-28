Episode 473
2022 Holiday Recommendations, Part 1
Jeff and Rebecca continue their annual tradition of responding to listener recommendation requests.
Discussed in this episode:
How We Got to Now by Steven Johnson
Alchemy of Us by Ainissa Ramirez for science history,
The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee
I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong
Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen
The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
A Brief History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
The Man From the Future by Ananyo Bhattacharya
A Small Charred Face by Kazuki Sakuraba
Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
A Study in Scarlet by Sherry Thomas
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
A Man Called Ove by Frederick Backman
Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney
Wake Siren by Nina MacLaughlin
The Storytelling Animal by Jonathan Gottschall
Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estes
The Heroine with 1001 Faces by Maria Tatar
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
A Good Walk Spoiled by John Feinstein