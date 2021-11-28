Episode 473
2022 Holiday Recommendations, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Jeff and Rebecca continue their annual tradition of responding to listener recommendation requests.

Discussed in this episode:

How We Got to Now by Steven Johnson

Alchemy of Us by Ainissa Ramirez for science history,

The Emperor of All Maladies by Siddhartha Mukherjee

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong

Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

The Topeka School by Ben Lerner

A Brief History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson

The Man From the Future by Ananyo Bhattacharya

A Small Charred Face by Kazuki Sakuraba

The Cheffe by Marie NDiaye

Bibliolepsy by Gina Apostol

Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso

A Study in Scarlet by Sherry Thomas

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

A Man Called Ove by Frederick Backman

Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney

Wake Siren by Nina MacLaughlin

The Storytelling Animal by Jonathan Gottschall

Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estes

The Heroine with 1001 Faces by Maria Tatar

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Best American Short Stories

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The Martian by Andy Weir

A Good Walk Spoiled by John Feinstein

Harvey Penick’s Little Red Book