2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2

Jeff and Rebecca conclude this year’s holiday recommendation extravaganza.

Discussed in this episode:

Merchants of Culture by John Thompson

Bookish People by Susan Coll

The Billion Dollar Whale

An Ugly Truth by Sheera Frankel & Cecilia Kang

She Said

The Cult of We

Amor Towles

Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock series

We Ride Upon Sticks

In the Dream House

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Switch by Beth O’Leary

On the Rooftop

2am at the Cat’s Pajamas

The Alchemy of Us

Your Table is Ready

The Man from the Future

Tender at the Bone

Buttermilk Graffiti

Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger

Dirt by Bill Buford

The English Patient

52 Loaves by William Alexander

Taste by Stanley Tucci

The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel

Perish by LaToya Watkins

All This Could Be Different

The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka

Cloudstreet by Tim Winton

The Home Place

World of Wonders

Pilgrim at Tinker Creek

The Naturalist at Large by Bernd Heinrich

Cutting Back by Leslie Buck

A Little Devil in America

Major Labels

I Contain Multitudes

The 90s

The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas

The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

How Strange a Season

Brandon Taylor

The Sentence (or any Erdrich)

The Orchard by Adele Crockett Roberston

Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson

George Saunders

Kelly Link

Zone One by Colson Whitehead

How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu

Unbound by Steph Jagger

Trace by Lauret Savoy

High Sierra by Kim Stanley Robinson

Beyond Possible by Nims Purja

S.A. Cosby

Elmore Leonard

The Force by Don Winslow

Anthem by Noah Hawley

Joe Ide

Catch & Kill

The Devil & Sherlock Holmes by David Grann

Evvie Drake Starts Over

Lives of Jaded Women

Crazy Rich Asians

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Women by Balli Kaur Jaswal

The Mitford Series by Jan Karon

Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society by Shaffer & Burrows,

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Babel by R.F. Kuang