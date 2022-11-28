2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca conclude this year’s holiday recommendation extravaganza.
Discussed in this episode:
Merchants of Culture by John Thompson
An Ugly Truth by Sheera Frankel & Cecilia Kang
Amor Towles
Sherry Thomas’ Lady Sherlock series
The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
52 Loaves by William Alexander
The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
The Buddha in the Attic by Julie Otsuka
The Naturalist at Large by Bernd Heinrich
The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas
The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis
Brandon Taylor
The Sentence (or any Erdrich)
The Orchard by Adele Crockett Roberston
Post-Traumatic by Chantal Johnson
George Saunders
Kelly Link
Zone One by Colson Whitehead
How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu
High Sierra by Kim Stanley Robinson
S.A. Cosby
Elmore Leonard
Joe Ide
The Devil & Sherlock Holmes by David Grann
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Women by Balli Kaur Jaswal
The Mitford Series by Jan Karon
Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society by Shaffer & Burrows,
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng