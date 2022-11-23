2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The annual tradition returns! In this first of two episodes, Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener recommendation requests.

Discussed in this episode:

A Year in the Woods by Torbjorn Ekelund

Life is Meals by James & Kay Salter

The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis

Pig Years by Ellyn Gaydos

Braiding Sweetgrass

How to Do Nothing

Moneyball

Some old-fashioned John Irving

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

The Hunters by James Salter

Emperor of All Maladies

Michael Lewis

Confidence Man by Haberman

Barbarian Days by William Finnegan

Matthew Perry’s memoir

Rebel Chef by Dominique Cren

Born a Crime

Inside Voice by Lake Bell

Intimations by Zadie Smith

The Guide by Peter Heller

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Now is Not the Time to Panic

The Change by Kristen Miller

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Powder Days by Heather Hansman

Mary Roach

Isabel Wilkerson

An Immense World by Ed Yong

Stephen Johnson

Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe

When Women Were Birds

How to Be Perfect

Let’s Talk About Hard Things

Big Friendship

Hunger by Roxane Gay

Heartbreak by Florence Williams

Happy Holigays! New LGBTQ Holiday Romances for 2022

Kiss Her Once for Me

The Holiday Trap

Trust by Hernan Diaz

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

Jane Harper

Hammerhead by Nina Mcloughlin