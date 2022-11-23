2022 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part 1
The annual tradition returns! In this first of two episodes, Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener recommendation requests.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
Discussed in this episode:
A Year in the Woods by Torbjorn Ekelund
Life is Meals by James & Kay Salter
The Taste of Country Cooking by Edna Lewis
Some old-fashioned John Irving
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead
Michael Lewis
Barbarian Days by William Finnegan
Matthew Perry’s memoir
Rebel Chef by Dominique Cren
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Powder Days by Heather Hansman
Mary Roach
Isabel Wilkerson
Stephen Johnson
Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe
Heartbreak by Florence Williams
Happy Holigays! New LGBTQ Holiday Romances for 2022
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Jane Harper
Hammerhead by Nina Mcloughlin