2022 Holiday Gift Guide!
Tune in as Katie McLain Horner and Kendra Winchester discuss their gift guide for the holidays.
Books Discussed
Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York – Elon Green
Her Name is Knight – Yasmin Angoe
Death in the Family – Tessa Wegert
Ghost Squad – Claribel A. Ortega
Sadie – Courtney Summers
The Widows of Malabar Hill – Sujata Massey
The Satapur Moonstone – Sujata Massey
The Bombay Prince – Sujata Massey
The Mistress of Bhatia House – Sujata Massey
