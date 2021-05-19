Episode 444
2021 Summer Preview Draft
Jeff and Rebecca compete to draft the best list of Summer 2021 new releases.
Jeff’s Picks
Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson
Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor
This is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan
How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
The Appalachian Trail by Philip D’Anieri
Rebecca’s Picks
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America
We Are What We Eat by Alice Waters
Dear Senthuran by Akwaeke Emezi
Miseducated by Brandon Fleming
Thanks for Waiting by Doree Shafrir
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam