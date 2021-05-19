Episode 444
2021 Summer Preview Draft

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

Jeff and Rebecca compete to draft the best list of Summer 2021 new releases.

Jeff’s Picks

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

The Ugly Cry by Danielle Henderson

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder

Committed by Adam Stern

This is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan

How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith

The Appalachian Trail by Philip D’Anieri

Rebecca’s Picks

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

After the Fall by Ben Rhodes

The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America

We Are What We Eat by Alice Waters

Dear Senthuran by Akwaeke Emezi

Miseducated by Brandon Fleming

Thanks for Waiting by Doree Shafrir

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam

The Turnout by Megan Abbott

Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So

We're giving away an iPad mini! Enter here:
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!