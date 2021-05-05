2021 Moms, Dads, and Grads Recommendation Show

Jeff and Rebecca respond to listener requests for recommendations for moms, dads, grads (and themselves).

Books and Authors discussed in this episode:

Shop Class as Soul Craft

Flight: The Complete History of Aviation

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell

How to Build a Car by A. Newey

World of Wonders

In the Dream House

How to Do Nothing

The Night Tiger

The Book of Delights

Rich and Pretty

Bring Your Baggage and Don’t Pack Light

Friends & Strangers

Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler

Summer of Jordi Perez

The Wedding Date

Malibu Rising

The Barbarian Nurseries by Hector Tobar

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

Notes on a Nervous Planet

See No Stranger

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

The Last Lecture by Randy Pausch

Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series

The Thursday Murder Club

While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams

Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke

Do Not Say We Have Nothing

Wild Women and the Blues

Sharks in the Time of Saviors

Dreaming in Cuban by Cristina Garcia

The House of Spirits by Isabelle Allende

Susan Gregg Gilmore

Megan Mayhew Bergman

Jesmyn Ward

The Kingkiller Chronicles by Patrick Rothfuss

How Much of These Hills is Gold by C Pam Zhang

 Now My Heart is Full by Laura June

Lexicon by Max Barry

The Gilded Wolves

Finding Meaning

H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald

Blue Nights by Joan Didion

The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

The Emperor of All Maladies

Who Ate the First Oyster?

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone

The Group

In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez

Trace by Lauret E. Savoy

Earth Keeper by N Scott Momaday

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Your House Will Pay

When No One is Watching

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Klara & the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

Manhood for Amateurs by Michael Chabon

