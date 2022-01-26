2021 In Review: The Stats Show

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah and Jenn discuss a delightful book auction and the Philip K. Dick Award nominees, look back at SFF Yeah’s 2021 in review, and more.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

News

Xiran Jay Zhao’s Amazing Book Auction [Book Riot]

Philip K Dick Award nominees announced

The return of Heavy Metal Magazine [Publishers Weekly]

Follow-Up: Isabel Fall and The Helicopter Story [Vox]

Hugo 2022 Nominations Are Open! [File770]

Our 2021 In Review

The Most Recommended Titles from 2021:

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes (Fault Tolerance, #3 in series, coming out in August!!)

Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova

Top 5 Episodes By Download:

Backlist to the Future: Under the Radar

Our Fall Most Anticipated SF/F

SF/F And the Natural World (with Jen Zink)

Most Anticipated Stand-Alones of 2021

Favorite SF/F of 2021 So Far & SF/F Summer Reading List (tied)

Jenn’s Favorite Eps of 2021:

Howl’s Moving Castle and Raybearer Book Club

Sharifah’s Favorite Eps of 2021:

Anime and Dream Adaptations/Cast