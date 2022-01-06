Episode 312
2021 In Review & 2022 Goals
Amanda and Jenn discuss their favorite books and reading stats from 2021, and their goals for 2022 in this week’s episode of Get Booked.
Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Best Books of 2021
Cultish by Amanda Montell
The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Matrix by Lauren Groff
Jenn’s SFF picks: the Holiday Gifting episode & Year End Favorite episode of SFF Yeah!
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
The Girl With Stars In Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod
Believers by Lisa Wells
Decoding Despacito by Leila Cobo
Books We Maxed Out In 2021
Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty
Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed
Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman
Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
The Conductors by Nicole Glover
The Lady Sherlock series by Sherry Thomas
The Dead Djinn Universe series by P. Djeli Clark
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle
They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall
What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo