2021 In Review & 2022 Goals

Amanda and Jenn discuss their favorite books and reading stats from 2021, and their goals for 2022 in this week’s episode of Get Booked.

Best Books of 2021

Cultish by Amanda Montell

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

Matrix by Lauren Groff

Jenn’s SFF picks: the Holiday Gifting episode & Year End Favorite episode of SFF Yeah!

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers

The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich

The Girl With Stars In Her Eyes by Xio Axelrod

Believers by Lisa Wells

Decoding Despacito by Leila Cobo

Books We Maxed Out In 2021

Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala

Beneath the Rising by Premee Mohamed

Bookish Life of Nina Hill by Abbi Waxman

Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett by Annie Lyons

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes

The Conductors by Nicole Glover

The Lady Sherlock series by Sherry Thomas

The Dead Djinn Universe series by P. Djeli Clark

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Even As We Breathe by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle

They All Fall Down by Rachel Howzell Hall

What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo

