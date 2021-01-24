Episode 426
2020 Spring Preview
Jeff and Rebecca preview the interesting new Spring releases in the form of a draft!
They each drafted 10 books to make a basket with the intended audience of a generally interested reader. And they need your help to decide who won! Take a look at the lists below, and then email podcast@bookriot.com with your vote for who drafted the best all-around basket.
Rebecca’s List:
Long Time Coming by Michael Eric Dyson
Good Company by Cythnia d’Aprix Sweeney
Aftershocks by Nadia Owusu
No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolu Mbue
Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan
Nine Nasty Words by John McWhorter
Soul of a Woman by Isabelle Allende
Jeff’s List:
My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel
Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend by Ben Philippe
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
The Wild Silence by Raynor Winn