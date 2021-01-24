2020 Spring Preview

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Jeff and Rebecca preview the interesting new Spring releases in the form of a draft!

They each drafted 10 books to make a basket with the intended audience of a generally interested reader. And they need your help to decide who won! Take a look at the lists below, and then email podcast@bookriot.com with your vote for who drafted the best all-around basket.

Rebecca’s List:

Long Time Coming by Michael Eric Dyson



Good Company by Cythnia d’Aprix Sweeney



Aftershocks by Nadia Owusu



No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

How Beautiful We Were by Imbolu Mbue

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

How to Change by Katy Milkman

The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan

Nine Nasty Words by John McWhorter

Soul of a Woman by Isabelle Allende

Jeff’s List:

The Survivors by Jane Harper

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee

Think Again by Adam Grant

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Secret to Superhuman Strength by Alison Bechdel

Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend by Ben Philippe

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri

The Wild Silence by Raynor Winn

Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins