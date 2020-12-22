Episode 73
2020 Nonfiction Favorites
Follow Up
Favorite Nonfiction of 2020
Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit by Eliese Colette Goldbach
Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robery Kolker
Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Shit, Actually by Lindy West
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half-Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century ed. By Alice Wong
What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon
Nonfiction We Missed in 2020
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey
The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg
Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald
The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask
White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad
Reading Now
KIM: The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley by Jessica Garrison
ALICE: Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
CONCLUSION
