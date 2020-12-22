2020 Nonfiction Favorites

This week Alice and Kim talk favorite nonfiction reads of 2020.

Subscribe to For Real using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

For more nonfiction recommendations, sign up for our True Story newsletter, edited by Alice Burton.

Follow Up

Storygraph

Favorite Nonfiction of 2020

Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit by Eliese Colette Goldbach

Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robery Kolker

Big Friendship: How We Keep Each Other Close by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Shit, Actually by Lindy West

We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half-Century of Silence by Becky Cooper

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century ed. By Alice Wong

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Nonfiction We Missed in 2020

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Natasha Trethewey

The Fixed Stars by Molly Wizenberg

Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald

The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power by Deirdre Mask

White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color by Ruby Hamad

Reading Now

KIM: The Devil’s Harvest: A Ruthless Killer, a Terrorized Community, and the Search for Justice in California’s Central Valley by Jessica Garrison

ALICE: Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke



CONCLUSION

You can find us on SOCIAL MEDIA – @itsalicetime and @kimthedork. Amazing Audio Editing for this episode was done by Jen Zink. RATE AND REVIEW on Apple Podcasts so people can find us more easily, and subscribe so you can get our new episodes the minute they come out.