Episode 420
2020 Holiday Recommendations, Part 2
Jeff and Rebecca their 2020 Holiday book recommendations.
Discussed in this episode:
Force of Nature by Jane Harper
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
A Separation by Katie Kitamura
The Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard
How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Hieroglyphics by Jill McCorkle
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Station Eleven by Emily Mandel
The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
Sweet Magnolias series by Sherryl Woods
100 Must-Read Books: Food in Fiction
Little French Bistro by Nina George
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis
The Alchemy of Us by Anissa Ramirez
Saga by Brian K Vaughn and Fiona Staples
A Beginner’s Guide to Japan by Pico Iyer
Cleoptra VII: Daughter of the Nile by Kristiana Gregory (part of The Royal Diaries series)
The Broken Earth Trilogy by NK Jemisin
The Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel
Octavia Butler
The Baker’s Secret by Stephen Kiernan