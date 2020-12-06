2020 Holiday Recommendations, Part 2

Jeff and Rebecca their 2020 Holiday book recommendations.

Discussed in this episode:

Force of Nature by Jane Harper

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Idaho by Emily Ruskovich

A Separation by Katie Kitamura

The Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard

How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell

Radical Dharma

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb

Hieroglyphics by Jill McCorkle

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Intimations by Zadie Smith

Station Eleven by Emily Mandel

Find Me by Laura van den Berg

Blindness by Jose Saramago

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

Sweet Magnolias series by Sherryl Woods

Spice by Seressia Glass

100 Must-Read Books: Food in Fiction

Little French Bistro by Nina George

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks

The Undoing Project by Michael Lewis

The Alchemy of Us by Anissa Ramirez

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

The 99% Invisible City

Saga by Brian K Vaughn and Fiona Staples

Atlas Obscura

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Stalking God by Anjali Kumar

A Beginner’s Guide to Japan by Pico Iyer

From Scratch by Tembi Locke

Cleoptra VII: Daughter of the Nile by Kristiana Gregory (part of The Royal Diaries series)

The Broken Earth Trilogy by NK Jemisin

The Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel

Octavia Butler

The Baker’s Secret by Stephen Kiernan

52 Loaves by William Alexander