Episode 419
2020 Holiday Recommendations, Part 1
Jeff and Rebecca give book recommendations in response to reader requests.
Discussed in this episode:
In Other Lands by Sarah Rees Brennan
Kings Queens & In-Betweens by Tanya Boteju
This Is What It Feels Like by Rebecca Barrow
Paper Girls by Brian Vaughn and Cliff Chiang
Ways to Make Sunshine by Renee Watson
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Heart Berries by Therese Marie Mailhot
House Made of Dawn by M Scott Momaday
The Surrounded by D’Arcy McNickle
Ceremony by Leslie Marmon Silko
Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Wake Siren by Nina McLaughlin
The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
Big Friendship by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman
Storied Life of AJ Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
2 AM at the Cat’s Pajamas by Marie Helen-Bertino
Debbie Macomber’s Blossom Street series