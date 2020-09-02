Episode 396
2020 Fall Preview

Jeff and Rebecca highlight the most interesting, noteworthy, and exciting books being released this fall.

Books mentioned in this episode:

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

Just Us by Claudia Rankine

If Then by Jill Lepore

Can’t Even by Anne Helen Petersen

Jack by Marilynne Robinson

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam

Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans

Mediocre by Ijeoma Oluo

Sweat: A History of Exercise by Bill Hayes

Memorial by Bryan Washington

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

That Time of Year by Marie Ndiaye

The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall

Having and Being Had by Eula Biss

The Story of Life in 10 ½ Species by Marianne Taylor

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

The Silence by Don DeLillo

Eat a Peach by David Chang

