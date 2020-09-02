Episode 396
2020 Fall Preview
Jeff and Rebecca highlight the most interesting, noteworthy, and exciting books being released this fall.
This episode is sponsored by;
Book Riot Insiders
Now That I’ve Found You by Kristina Forest, with Fierce Reads
Blue Box Press and 1001 Dark Nights
His Only Wife by Peace Adzo Medie, now available from Algonquin Books
Books mentioned in this episode:
The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
Can’t Even by Anne Helen Petersen
Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam
Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
Sweat: A History of Exercise by Bill Hayes
Memorial by Bryan Washington
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
That Time of Year by Marie Ndiaye
The Man Who Ate Too Much by John Birdsall
Having and Being Had by Eula Biss
The Story of Life in 10 ½ Species by Marianne Taylor
Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse
The Silence by Don DeLillo