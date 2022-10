Jeff and Rebecca talk about the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, audiobooks coming to Spotify, Amazon’s updated ebook return policy, a new Kindle model that Jeff absolutely should not buy, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon

Enter to win a copy of Book Riot’s own Reading the Stars

Annie Ernaux wins the Nobel Prize for Literature

Spotify audiobooks are live

New Kindle Scribe