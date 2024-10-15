Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel is a classic of magical realism that was adapted into the 1992 movie of the same name, and now it’s appearing on screen in a new adaptation: an HBO Original series streaming on Max.

It stars Azul Guaita as Tita de la Garza, Irene Azuela as Mamá Elena, and Andrés Baida as Pedro Múzquiz. The series is executive produced by Salma Hayek Pinault.