Watch the New Trailer for the LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE Series
Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel is a classic of magical realism that was adapted into the 1992 movie of the same name, and now it’s appearing on screen in a new adaptation: an HBO Original series streaming on Max.
It stars Azul Guaita as Tita de la Garza, Irene Azuela as Mamá Elena, and Andrés Baida as Pedro Múzquiz. The series is executive produced by Salma Hayek Pinault.
The description of the Like Water for Chocolate series on Max says, “With magical realism as its narrative pulse, this HBO series adapts Laura Esquivel’s book about the timeless story of Tita and Pedro, one where love defies duty and traditions and is embodied in recipes filled with passion.”
You can watch the new trailer below.
The series premieres on Max on November 3rd.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
More breaking news here
- This is Not a Drill: Taylor Swift is Publishing a Book!
- This Year’s Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature Made History
- The Most Popular Horror Novels on Goodreads the Last 5 Years
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- Bookshop.org Is Having a Sale On Banned Books
- These Authors are Geniuses: Meet the 2024 MacArthur Fellows
- 2024 National Book Awards Shortlist Announced