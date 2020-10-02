8 Romance Novels To Instantly Lighten Up Your Mood

Felix has never been in love (despite his surname being Love, what an irony!) and he can’t understand why it’s so difficult for him. Being a trans person makes it even harder as he lives in a society that still thinks of cis-heterosexuality as the default option. Then there are anonymous transphobic threats from someone who probably gets some kicks from being hateful towards fellow humans. Felix doesn’t sign up for a love triangle but little did he know his plans for revenge will make him land in the middle of one. Unique and extremely nuanced, this book is not a usual love story.