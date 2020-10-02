8 Romance Novels To Instantly Lighten Up Your Mood
Times have been uncertain with a doomed economy and a global pandemic raging outside. However, losing hope is not an option in these trying times for both collective and individual survival. If you have been feeling let down by the world, here is a quick fix to instantly brighten up your week. After all, a cute romance novel always saves the day!
Bet Me by Jennifer Crusie
Minerva knows better than to trust Calvin, a guy who asks her out to win a bet. For Calvin, commitment feels like a trap. Starting from a supportive best friend to a jealous ex, this book covers all bases when it comes to fitting into the mold of a perfect romcom. Punched with a good dose of wit and romance, this highly engaging book will indeed leave you with a lot of warmth in your heart.
Those Pricey Thakur Girls by Anuja Chauhan
The Thakur siblings have troubles of their own but the bigger picture is mostly blissful. Debjani Thakur is a newsreader. Dylan Singh Shekhawat, often hypercritical of her, always finds a way to cross paths with her. What seemed like an impossible match at first slowly evolves into something profound and substantial. Anuja Chauhan’s genius comes into play, in this book taking us all for a much-coveted joyride.
The Hating Game by Sally Thorne
Lucy and Joshua are mortal enemies, at least that’s what they thought. They are at loggerheads with each other about everything. Caught in the same workspace every week aggravates the tension. However, an unexpected elevator kiss happens and all their preconceived biases start crumbling down. Humorously written, this is not a typical boy meets girl love story. Even though enemies turned lovers is a common romcom trope, Thorne optimizes on her sharp wit and charming style to give her book a brand new look.
Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalaluddin
Ayesha’s dream of becoming a poet has taken a backseat as she has to sustain a career in teaching to pay her debts off. Even though she feels lonely, she is not in favor of the system of arranged marriage. This is when she meets Khalid. He is not a fan of the choices she makes and she finds it hard to comprehend his conservatism. But love works in mysterious ways and when her cousin gets engaged to Khalid Ayesha will be forced to ponder on what (or whom) she really wants.
Bloom by Kevin Panetta And Savanna Ganucheau
Ari and Hector meet in a very unusual way. Ari cannot envision a life for himself in his family bakery. He can’t wait to move to the big city with his band. While interviewing potential candidates for his replacement at the family bakery, he meets Hector. Romance was lurking in the corner much to their amusement. A fresh new tale of young love comes alive through Panetta’s gorgeous writing style and Ganucheau’s extraordinary illustrations.
The Henna Wars by Book Riot Contributor Adiba Jaigirdar
Nishat has a complicated but loving family who is finding it hard to wrap their head around her sexual orientation. To make things worse she gets into a contest with her new crush, Flavia. Flavia is all kinds of beautiful and despite the undertones of rivalry that their friendship has, Nishat cannot stop thinking about her. A wonderful tale about sibling and parental love, and budding teenage romance between two sometimes confused but mostly strong young girls, this book is the perfect breezy read.
The Falling In Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
Saoirse is too cynical to believe in fairytale endings and love at first sight. Her mother has dementia and it’s very exhausting for Saoirse to deal with the fact that she has forgotten her own daughter’s name. But after she meets Ruby at a house party, she is forced to reevaluate her own rulebook. Ruby thinks they don’t need to be in love to have a fun summer together. However, no-strings-attached romances always become something more profound in romcoms, and much to her surprise, Saoirse finds herself right in the middle of one!
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender
Felix has never been in love (despite his surname being Love, what an irony!) and he can’t understand why it’s so difficult for him. Being a trans person makes it even harder as he lives in a society that still thinks of cis-heterosexuality as the default option. Then there are anonymous transphobic threats from someone who probably gets some kicks from being hateful towards fellow humans. Felix doesn’t sign up for a love triangle but little did he know his plans for revenge will make him land in the middle of one. Unique and extremely nuanced, this book is not a usual love story.