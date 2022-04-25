Misc Deals

$5 Audiobooks are On Sale at Libro.fm for Independent Bookstore Day

Independent Bookstore Day is April 30th, but Libro.fm is holding a $5 audiobook sale to celebrate the whole week, from Monday the 25th to Sunday, May 1st. It does not require any other purchases or memberships. The audiobooks can also be gifted. Here are a few of the audiobooks on sale.

The Mothers
$5 The Mothers by Brit Bennett
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet
$5 The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
Braiding Sweetgrass
$5 Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
The Charm Offensive
$5 The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun
The Sentence
$5 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Noor
$5 Noor by Nnedi Okorafor
Moon on the Crusted Snow
$5 Moon on the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$5 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Less
$5 Less by Andrew Sean Greer
Gideon the Ninth
$5 Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir
The complete list of audiobooks on sale is at Libro.fm.