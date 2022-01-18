10 of Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks of Winter 2022

BookClubbish BookClubbish is a book club for people with or without a book club! Sign up to the newsletter to get fun bookish content, reading recommendations, and giveaways delivered right in your inbox.

I always love looking ahead to see what are some of Libro.fm’s most preordered audiobooks of the season. Libro.fm is a great way to buy digital audiobooks AND support your local indie bookstore at the same time! They carry the latest and greatest audiobook selection, so whatever kind of story you’re in the mood for, they’ve got you covered.

Note: Release dates are subject to change.

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu Release date: January 18 After his daughter dies, a scientist heads to the Arctic Circle to continue her work studying the remains of a girl believed to have died of a mysterious virus that could threaten the entire world. Narrated by Julia Whelan, Brian Nishii, Keisuke Hoashi, MacLeod Andrews, Jeanne Sakata, Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Matthew Bridges, Kotaro Watanabe, Brianna Ishibashi, Joe Knezevich, Micky Shiloah, Stephanie Komure, and Jason Culp

An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World by Patrisse Cullors January 25 From the acclaimed author of When They Call You a Terrorist, An Abolitionist’s Handbook focuses on everyday activists, giving them the tools for their work towards modern-day abolition. Narrated by Ariel Blake

Miss Me With That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits and a Few Hard Truths by Rachel Lindsay January 25 Perfect for any reality television fan, Miss Me With That gives listeners an inside look at Rachel Lindsay’s experience as the first Black Bachelorette. From behind-the-scenes drama to life as a newly minted celebrity, Rachel Lindsay shares it all, much to the delight of fans of the Bachelor franchise. Narrated by Rachel Lindsay

Count Your Lucky Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur February 1 Who doesn’t love a queer love story? Romance author Alexandria Bellefleur is back with another swoonworthy romance of two women falling in love and finding their HEA (happily ever after). This time we follow this second chance romance where Margot has sworn off love until she runs into Olivia, her first love — and the one who got away. Narrated by Lauren Sweet

Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness by Da’Shaun L. Harrison February 8 The print edition of this book came out almost two years ago, but now we finally have an audio edition! Read by the author, Da’Shaun L. Harrison, Belly of the Beast delves into how anti-fatness is rooted in anti-blackness. Narrated by Da’Shaun L. Harrison

Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi February 15 In this companion to Pet, Bitter follows a young teen living in foster care who is given the chance to attend a special school called Eucalyptus where she will have the opportunity to focus on her art. But beyond the school grounds, protests break out in the city. Narrator: TBA

Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James February 15 In this much-anticipated sequel to Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James returns to the world of his epic fantasy series. This time Sogolon the Moon Witch tells her side of the story as she raced against Tracker to find a missing boy. Narrated by Bahni Turpin

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley February 22 One of the most anticipated thrillers of the season, The Paris Apartment follows Jess, who has just moved to Paris to stay with her brother in hopes of finding the fresh start she needs. But when she arrives, her brother isn’t there. As Jess tries to find him, she realizes she may not know her brother as well as she thinks she does. Narrated by Clare Corbett, Daphne Kouma, Julia Winwood, Sope Dirisu, Sofia Zervudachi, and Charlie Anson

This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation, and the Stories That Make Us by Cole Arthur Riley February 22 In this thoughtful essay collection, Cole Arthur Riley reflects on the stories told to her by her family. These stories inform her own spiritual practice and approach to life. Narrated by Cole Arthur Riley

The River of Silver: Tales from the Daevabad Trilogy by S. A. Chakraborty March 1 A must-have for any Daevabad fans, The River Silver contains stories from this incredible world that we have come to know over the course of the original trilogy. Now listeners can return to Daevabad and get lost in this incredible world once again. Narrated by Soneela Nankani

