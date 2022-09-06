8 of Libro.fm’s Most Wished for Audiobooks

All-star narrator Robin Miles performs N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth Trilogy. In the first book in the series, The Fifth Season, the novel starts with the breaking of the world. We follow a woman as she tries to find her daughter, who was kidnapped by her husband after he murdered their son. On her quest for revenge, she begins to learn more about why the world is ending and what it really means now that her world has entered the fifth season.