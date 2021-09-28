10 of Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks for Fall 2021 Part 2

BookClubbish Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!

The fall brings some of the best books of the year straight to your headphones. And if you’re like me and are anxious about missing out, worry no more! I’m here for you with the second installment of Libro.fm’s most pre-ordered fall releases.

So here are ten books coming out in October and November that you definitely need in your audiobook library! And if you haven’t already, be sure to check out Part 1 for even more highly anticipated titles.

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles, Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland, and Dion Graham (October 5) The author of the much beloved A Gentleman in Moscow is back with his third novel The Lincoln Highway. Set in June, 1954, the novel begins when Emmett is released from a juvenile detention farm. With his parents dead, Emmett plans to go get his 8-year-old brother and start a new life. But when two friends from the farm show back up in his life, his plans completely change.

Consumed: The Need for Collective Change: Colonialism, Climate Change, and Consumerism by Aja Barber, Narrated by the Author (October 5) In Consumed, Aja Barber discusses individuals’ roles in consumer culture and encourages listeners to think about how they can make meaningful change. Barber challenges companies to change their role in wasteful consumer systems.

A Spindle Splintered by Alix E. Harrow, Narrated by Amy Landon (October 5) In this novella, Alix E. Harrow retells the story of Sleeping Beauty, who this time is a girl with a mysterious condition where she will die on her 21st birthday. What happens instead will surely have you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will happen next — even if you already know the story!

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda (October 12) Aristotle and Dante return in this sequel to the much beloved Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Lin Manuel Miranda also returns as the narrator of the audio edition!

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman, Narrated by Jennifer Ehle (October 12) The final book in Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic series brings the story of the Owens family to an incredible conclusion as they try to break the curse on their family that has lasted for 300 years. These characters, the entire Ownes family, have been with us for so long, I don’t have any idea how I will say goodbye.

Oh, William! By Elizabeth Strout, Narrated by Kimberly Farr (October 19) Lucy Barton has A LOT to say about her ex-husband William. But when he asks her to join him on a trip to uncover family secrets, she somehow finds herself saying, “Yes.”

The Veiled Throne by Ken Liu, Narrated by Michael Kramer (November 2) Ken Liu fans can rejoice, because the third book in the awarding-winning Dandelion series is here! The Veiled Throne continues the story of the epic fantasy saga that began with two best friends turned leaders of rival factions fighting against tyranny.

The Nobleman’s Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks by Mackenzi Lee, Narrated by Christian Coulson (November 16) I have been waiting since before the pandemic for this third book in the Montague Sibling series. Set years after the end of the second book, The Nobleman’s Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks features the youngest sibling, who lives with severe anxiety that he’s struggling to hide from the world.

These Precious Days by Ann Patchett, Narrated by the Author (November 23) Much beloved author Ann Patchett has a new collection of essays, and she reads the audiobook herself! She shares her experience with friendship, owning a bookstore, and loving so many wonderful books.