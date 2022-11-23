Stock up on Audiobooks with Libro.fm’s Shop Small Sale

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday shopping season is already in full swing and you might be shopping for a book lover. Maybe that book lover is you! No matter who you're shopping for, if you're looking for ways to shop small this season, check out Libro.fm's Shop Small sale. For a limited time, you can purchase credit bundles at a discount, plus there are hundreds of top-rated audiobooks on sale, too.

But wait! There's more! If you're a Libro.fm member, you get 30% off all a la carte audiobook purchases - even on sale prices! So that $7.99 audiobook? It’s $5.59 for members with an active subscription. Not a Libro.fm member yet?- Check out our guide to using Libro.fm then start your membership here.

Read on to learn more! And happy gifting.

Credit Bundles

Give the gift of audiobook credits at a discount. From 11/23 - 11/28, credit bundles will be 10% off. You pick the number of credits and your recipient (or again, you) picks the audiobooks. Here are the available bundles:

2-credit bundle: $27 (normally $30)

3-credit bundle: $40 (normally $45)

6-credit bundle: $81 (normally $90)

9-credit bundle: $121 (normally $135)

12-credit bundle: $162 (normally $180)

24-credit bundle: $324 (normally $360)

Audiobooks on Sale

We’ve rounded up 25 of the best audiobook deals from the sale. We hope you find something you like!