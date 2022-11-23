Audiobooks

Stock up on Audiobooks with Libro.fm’s Shop Small Sale

The holiday shopping season is already in full swing and you might be shopping for a book lover. Maybe that book lover is you! No matter who you're shopping for, if you're looking for ways to shop small this season, check out Libro.fm's Shop Small sale. For a limited time, you can purchase credit bundles at a discount, plus there are hundreds of top-rated audiobooks on sale, too.

But wait! There's more! If you're a Libro.fm member, you get 30% off all a la carte audiobook purchases - even on sale prices! So that $7.99 audiobook? It’s $5.59 for members with an active subscription. Not a Libro.fm member yet?- Check out our guide to using Libro.fm then start your membership here.

Read on to learn more! And happy gifting.

Credit Bundles

Give the gift of audiobook credits at a discount. From 11/23 - 11/28, credit bundles will be 10% off. You pick the number of credits and your recipient (or again, you) picks the audiobooks. Here are the available bundles:

  • 2-credit bundle: $27 (normally $30)
  • 3-credit bundle: $40 (normally $45)
  • 6-credit bundle: $81 (normally $90)
  • 9-credit bundle: $121 (normally $135)
  • 12-credit bundle: $162 (normally $180)
  • 24-credit bundle: $324 (normally $360)

Audiobooks on Sale

We’ve rounded up 25 of the best audiobook deals from the sale. We hope you find something you like! 

The Rose Code
$6.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal
Babel
$7.99 Babel by R.F. Kuang
Get This Deal
Honey Girl
$5.99 Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
Get This Deal
The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes
$4.99 The Perfect Crimes of Marian Hayes by Cat Sebastian
Get This Deal
Braiding Sweetgrass
$5.99 Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Get This Deal
Stardust
$4.99 Stardust by Nail Gaiman
Get This Deal
The Poppy War
$4.99 The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
Get This Deal
The Cat Who Saved Books
$4.99 The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
Get This Deal
The Christmas Bookshop
$4.99 The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan
Get This Deal
Elatsoe
$6.99 Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Get This Deal
Notes on an Execution
$4.99 Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka
Get This Deal
The Witch King
$6.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Get This Deal
Grave Reservations
$5.00 Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest
Get This Deal
Honey and Spice
$6.99 Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola
Get This Deal
Empire of Wild
$4.99 Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline
Get This Deal
The Between
$4.99 The Between by Tananarive Due
Get This Deal
The Queen of the Tearling
$4.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal
Nocturna
$4.99 Nocturna by Maya Motayne
Get This Deal
The Cherry Robbers
$4.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
Get This Deal
The Windsor Knot
$4.99 The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett
Get This Deal
Caul Baby
$4.99 Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins
Get This Deal
Battle Royal
$7.99 Battle Royal by Lucy Parker
Get This Deal
Insomnia
$4.99 Insomnia by Sarah Pinborough
Get This Deal
The Everlasting Rose
$3.99 The Everlasting Rose by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
Sisters of the Snake
$4.99 Sisters of the Snake by Sasha Nanua & Sarena Nanua
Get This Deal
