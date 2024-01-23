Binc and Libro.fm fundraiser promo image
Libro.fm Partnering to Raise Money for Booksellers and Comic Retailers in Need, Now Through Jan. 25th

From today until January 25th, Libro.fm is partnering with authors — Ann Patchett, Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi, and Eriq La Salle — to raise money for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc). Binc is the only nonprofit focused on helping booksellers and comic sellers through emergencies, like natural disasters, medical expenses, and more.

When you purchase the following audiobooks, 100% of the money will go directly to Binc (pro tip: these also make great gifts!).

audiobook cover of Tom Lake

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

cover of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning by Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You – A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning by Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi

cover of Laws of Annihilation

Laws of Annihilation by by Eriq La Salle

On the partnership, Binc’s executive director Pam French said, “We are grateful to Libro.fm for their continued generosity and commitment to Binc and booksellers over the last 10 years. This new promotion with authors and publishers that they’ve launched in support of Binc is a win for everyone involved and we’re excited for listeners to be introduced to the work of these talented authors.”

If you’re able to purchase one of the above audiobooks, please help spread the word after by sharing the fundraiser page.

