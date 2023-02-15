Libro.fm Offering Free Black History Audiobooks This Week

Last week Haymarket Books made three ebooks on Black history available for free in a statement of support and solidarity with those in Florida and nationwide fighting book bans and education censorship. Now Libro.fm is working with Cantor Audio to offer the audiobook versions of those same titles available for free, also in solidarity with those doing this important and relentless work.

Now through February 17, 2023, the following titles are available for download free of charge.

Black Lives Matter at School: An Uprising for Educational Justice by Denisha Jones & Jesse Hagopian, read by Lisa Reneé Pitts, Kirsten Potter & Mirron Willis

From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, read by Mia Ellis

1919 by Eve L. Ewing, read by the author

Readers can see all the free audiobooks in this playlist. If you’re new to the platform, check out our guide to Libro.fm here.

