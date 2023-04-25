Audiobooks

1000+ Audiobooks on Sale This Week at Libro.FM

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Independent Bookstore Day is this Saturday Apr 29, 2023 and bookstores around the country are gearing up for the celebration. More good news: Libro.fm, the audiobook platform that allows you to support the independent bookstore of your choice with each purchase, is getting in on the fun too. They are offering over 1,000 audiobooks on sale this entire week, most for around $5 or less. If you know what a single audiobook costs, you know what big a deal this is. Now is your chance to stock up! 

Rounding up a list of sample titles was no easy task, but we’ve gone ahead and given it our best shot. Scroll below to see a few of the kidlit, YA, and adult fiction and nonfiction selections available now. The sale ends on Sunday, April 30th and you can view the rest of the amazing titles on sale here.

Happy audiobooking!

Children's Fiction

The Door of No Return
$3.99 The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander
The Girl Who Drank the Moon
$4.99 The Girl Who Drank the Moon by Kelly Barnhill
YA Fiction

A Million to One
$4.99 A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar
The Belles
$3.99 The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Raybearer
$5.00 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
These Violent Delights
$4.99 These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
We Deserve Monuments
$3.99 We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds
The Summer I Turned Pretty
$4.99 The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
Adult Fiction

American Gods
$4.99 American Gods by Neil Gaiman
Artificial Condition (Murderbot #2)
$4.99 Artificial Condition (Murderbot #2) by Martha Wells
Boyfriend Material
$4.99 Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
The Devil Takes You Home
$4.99 The Devil Takes You Home by Gabino Iglesias
Florida
$4.99 Florida by Lauren Groff
The Good House
$4.99 The Good House by Tananarive Due
Jonny Appleseed
$4.99 Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead
The Kiss Quotient
$4.99 The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
My Heart is a Chainsaw
$5.00 My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Now is Not the Time to Panic
$4.99 Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Parable of the Sower
$4.99 Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Stone Blind
$4.99 Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
The Woman in the Library
$4.99 The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
When No One is Watching
$4.99 When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Adult Nonfiction

Braiding Sweeetgrass
$5.99 Braiding Sweeetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim
$4.99 Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim by David Sedaris
The Invention of Nature
$5.99 The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf
The Nature Fix
$5.99 The Nature Fix by Florence Williams
