10 of Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks for Winter 2023

Whenever I flip over the calendar for a new year, I know it’s almost time for some of the best audiobook releases of the year. There are chilly horror novels perfect for staying inside during snowy nights. There are epic fantasy stories where I find myself so entranced that I forget I’m supposed to be folding the laundry while I listen. Plus, there are nonfiction titles perfect for my spouse’s daily commute to work. My Libro.fm app has it all.

As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore.

Libro.fm offers a monthly subscription, which gives you a credit for one audiobook per month and discounts on other titles. You can also give a subscription or specific audiobook titles to others, making it the perfect gift for all occasions. Plus, their updated app now includes the ability to buy a book with your credit, a wide range of listening speeds, a tag ability to sort your library, and a dark mode.

Winter 2023 has some of the most anticipated audiobooks of the year. But you don’t have to take just my word for it. Here are some of Libro.fm’s most preordered titles of the season.

Publications dates listed are subject to change.

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones, Narrated by a Full Cast (February 7) In this sequel to My Heart Is a Chainsaw, Jade Daniels returns to Proofrock four years after her chaotic senior year of high school. At the same time as Jade’s return, the Indigenous serial killer, Dark Mill South, escapes and heads to Proofrock seeking revenge for the 38 Dakota men hanged in 1862. What follows is a chaotic, violent series of events Jade never expected.

Victory City by Salman Rushdie, Narrated by Sig Sagar (February 7) In India during the 14th century, 9-year-old Pampa Kampana watches her mother die. Shortly after, Pampa Kampana finds herself the vessel for a goddess and told to go to Bisnaga, known as “victory city.” For centuries, Pampa Kampana’s life becomes more deeply connected with the city’s fate as, with the help of the goddess, she struggles to give the women of the city more agency against the patriarchal structures they face.

The House of Eve by Sadeqa Johnson, Narrated by Ariel Blake and Nicole Lewis (February 7) The House of Eve features two women: Ruby Pearsall living in 1950s Philadelphia and Eleanor Quarles, who has just moved to contemporary Washington, D.C. Ruby strives to be the first woman in her family to go to college, but she finds that an intense love affair might throw her off her goals. Eleanor is dating a man from one of the most prestigious Black families in D.C., and they aren’t convinced that she’s good enough for their son. As these two women’s stories unravel with all of their twists and turns, we begin to understand how they might be connected.

The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions by Greta Thunberg, Narrated by Amelia Stubberfield, Greta Thunberg, Nicholas Khan, and Olivia Forrest (February 14) Greta Thunberg is one of the most prominent climate activists in the world, traveling from country to country, giving speeches and pushing for change. Now, her new book pulls together all of her work in climate change activism. Meant to be a handbook for change, The Climate Book presents the problems our world faces, including scientific studies and data as well as possible solutions.

I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai, Narrated by Julia Whelan and JD Jackson (February 21) National Book Award finalist Rebecca Makkai is back with her latest novel, I Have Some Questions for You. The novel centers around Bodie Kane, who attended The Granby School, a prestigious high school in New England. Back when she attended the school in 1995, her classmate, Thalia Keith, was murdered. The athletic trainer, Omar Evans, was convicted of the crime. But when Bodie returns to The Granby School as an adult, she begins to wonder if they put the right person behind bars.

Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katharine May (February 28) Katharine May, the author of the critically acclaimed book about burnout, Wintering, is back to discuss anxiety. We now live in a society that is chronically online, always doomscrolling despite knowing that’s probably not going to help our mental health. May presents a more balanced way to engage with the world with ideas to help our nonstop anxiety and regain our enchantment at the world.

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson, Narrated by Marin Ireland (March 7) In this novel that revels in rich people’s problems, we meet three women struggling with class in different ways. Darley gave up everything for her partner and motherhood. Sasha, a woman from a middle-class background, married into a wealthy family and feels doomed to be the forever outsider. And Georgiana has fallen in love with the wrong person, and now must decide what course her life will take.

The Faithless by C.L. Clark, Narrated by Rasha Zamamiri (March 7) In this second book in the Magic of the Lost trilogy, C.L. Clark returns us to her high fantasy world filled with political intrigue. With Rebels taking over the land of Qazel, Touraine has finally found a home there. But the work for creating a safe and stable country is far from over. Luca must secure the Balladairan, defeating her uncle’s push for power once and for all.

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond, Narrated by Dion Graham (March 21) Sociologist Matthew Desmond’s Pulitzer Prize–winning book Evicted reexamined poverty in America and the complex systems lower income people must navigate to find housing. Now, Desmond looks at the wider issues of poverty in America, the richest country on earth, and how the rich have historically exploited the poor for their own gains.

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher, Narrated by Mary Robinette Kowal (March 28) When her brother says that their mother is having a hard time, Sam Montgomery returns to the family home in North Carolina. Sam expects the house to be full of the Southern charm that she remembers from her childhood. But when she steps into the house, she finds it completely changed. It’s sinisterly sterile, the walls covered in white paint. Sam’s mom jumps at the slightest noise, terrified of what might be waiting for her around every corner. Now Sam must find out why her childhood home has turned into this creepy shell of its former self.

No matter what your taste, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you coming out in the next couple of months! For even more audiobook suggestions, check out Libro.fm’s Most Wished-for Audiobooks and Libro.fm’s Most Preordered Audiobooks for Fall 2022.