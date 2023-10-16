Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve: 9 Library Shirts To Buy Today

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com. View All posts by Ashlie Swicker

I would buy every single one of these library shirts. In fact, researching for this list may have hit my wallet once or twice. Even before I was able to secure my dream job as a punk-ass book jockey, I loved collecting library swag. I find it infinitely satisfying to announce to the world that I am a library kid, a library mom, and a library employee. Library shirts, in particular, make it possible to literally wear your heart on your sleeve, letting everyone from the near and dear to strangers know that you would likely rather be reading.

By day, I am an elementary school librarian, and I adore collecting fun library shirts that can be a part of my work wardrobe. There is a range of possibilities. I can go fun and silly, capitalizing on pop culture moments with Barbie themes and Taylor Swift lyrics. Or I can go educational and timeless, mocking book banning and reminding the world that libraries are for everyone. My favorite place to shop for library shirts is Etsy—it’s great to support small businesses while adding to my collection. All of the shirts below (and many more) are from Etsy, and many of them have options to buy sweatshirts, tank tops, or kid’s clothes in the same design. No matter your preference, you should be able to find a library shirt to fit the bill in the list below.

Everyone is embracing the Taylor moment, and no better way than with this shirt. $22+

A grittier take on support for the public library, this shirt is so punk. $30+

I adore the pretty retro vibe of this library day shirt. $30+

Selling graphic novels as “real books” is one of the great tasks of a librarian. This shirt helps. $25+

A favorite library phrase and a favorite PBS character might make your new favorite shirt. $18+

This Barbie (shirt) is a Librarian. $24+

There is honestly something haunting about the hallowed space of libraries, and this shirt celebrates that. $15+

Speaking of hallowed spaces, this gorgeous shirt reminds us of the real job of the library. $30+

Did you make it through without impulse buying? That’s no small feat! While the majority of these shirts are available in sizes up to 3XL, there is nothing more frustrating than being restricted by clothes not made in your size. If you’re looking for bookish swag that doesn’t have to fit, try this list. Happy shopping!