Quiz: Which LGBTQ YA Thriller Should You Read Next?

Thrills! Chills! Squeals! And even better, gay stuff! What could be more exciting than a thrilling LGBTQ book? Well, a young adult LGBTQ thriller, of course! Take this LGBTQ YA thriller quiz to find a book sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The possible results have it all: jealous best friends, intriguing artists, bank heists, forbidden romance, fantastical quests, and of course, plenty of danger.

So what exactly makes a book a thriller? It’s tricky to define, as it’s more of a mood than a genre. Thrillers are all about a sustained level of suspense, creating an atmosphere of anticipation, surprise, and sometimes fear. You’ll often see thrillers also categorized as mystery, fantasy, sci-fi, or romance. That’s because suspense can come in many packages.

Common hallmarks of thrillers include secrets, cover-ups, plot twists, and unreliable narrators. But in truth, thrillers lie in the eyes of their beholders. A book that keeps you guessing, is full of action and danger, and is completely unputdownable for you may be boring and slow for the next reader. But it’s your experience while reading that really matters.

Young adult thrillers are aimed at a younger audience, but they can often be just as dark and twisty as adult thrillers. Anyone who has watched Stranger Things can tell you that putting young people in nail-bitingly dangerous situations can make for thrilling storytelling.

LGBTQ thrillers can be difficult to find. And historically, LGBTQ characters have too often been cast as the villains in thrillers. Luckily, we’ve got better representation of queerness in some modern thrillers, often as protagonists instead of villains. But we still have lots of room to grow when it comes to LGBTQ representation in thrillers, especially for young adults.

So which LGBTQ YA thriller should you read next? Take the quiz below to find out!

