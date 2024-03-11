There are 24 tasks in the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, and while that’s spread out over the course of the year, it can sometimes feel like a lot of reading to get through. That’s why tasks like #6, Read a middle grade book with an LGBTQIA main character, are helpful. Middle grade books are typically quick, easy reads, so if you’re a bit behind on the challenge, tasks like this can help you catch up. Plus, there are so many excellent new LGBTQ middle grade books to choose from!

When I first started writing about queer books more than a decade ago, LGBTQ middle grade books were very rare. There were some picture books with two mom or two dad families, and there were some queer YA books, but there wasn’t really anything in between. I’m so happy to say that’s no longer the case. There are plenty of fantastic queer middle grade books out there, including these new LGBTQ middle grade books out in 2023 and 2024.