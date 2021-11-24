This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As you may know from reading previous posts, I’m Black, queer, and an education professor. It’s super cool, and sometimes I get to do random fun things. So when one of my queer professor friends said, “Hey, let’s start a national book club for teachers who want to be more LGBTQ inclusive and read a lot of books and meet a couple of times a month during a pandemic because there’s not enough going on,” I was in.

I’m paraphrasing, of course, but that’s pretty much how the whole thing started. It has been delightful and heartbreaking and overwhelming and edifying. We’re starting our second year and I cannot believe how incredible the whole thing has been. The teachers who joined us are some of the most compassionate, brave, and thoughtful individuals I’ve ever worked with.

It can be daunting and even dangerous to intentionally incorporate queerness into elementary and middle school classrooms. (Google “teacher fired LGBTQ” and you’ll get a taste of what I mean.) Nonetheless, the educators we work with have decided to make their classrooms safe spaces for all students and to prepare all students to thrive in a diverse world.

I’m not going to explain why that’s so important. (I already did that.) But I will share an excerpt from that post that sums it up:

Books and Insights from Our RK8R Book Club

The world is full of queer people. Books should reflect that. Curricula should reflect that. Identities are not touchy or taboo subjects, they just are. And the world isn’t going to become a more equitable place for all people until we start including them all. Y’all means all.

In our book club, Reading the K-8 Rainbow, we read a different upper elementary or middle grade novel each month. We meet to discuss the novels, brainstorm implications for teaching, and talk about any related events happening in the world or our schools. We also share picture books that cover the same themes as the novels.

I want to share a few of the books we read during our first year and some tidbits about our discussions.

Totally Joe by James Howe We started with one of our old favorites, Totally Joe. It is dated in some ways, but provided a nice entry point. The story follows Joe, a gay, white, middle school boy with a strong sense of his identity. Joe helped us introduce the gender vs. sexuality conversation. He also has a hilarious and flamboyant personality that made reading a story from his perspective rather enjoyable. Since we think about intersectional identities in our conversations, we explicitly talked about how Joe’s experience differs from that of queer kids with multiple marginalized identities. We started our second year with The Best at It, a book that feels kind of like Totally Joe, but centers on a gay Indian American boy who is also neurodivergent. After reading Totally Joe, we talked about how sometimes the kids we teach will KNOW their gender identity and sexual orientation. Conversely, many children will be figuring it out. Still others will have family and friends who are LGBTQ. It’s important that all the kids in our schools see LGBTQ people in the curriculum. Joe is gay and loves sparkles and painting his nails and dying his hair. Joe also identifies as a boy. Many people conflate gender expression and gender identity, so this is important to see. Picture books about rejecting gender norms include My Princess Boy and A Fire Engine for Ruthie. We also talk about reading non-queer books queerly, meaning finding queer themes even when there are no explicitly queer characters or content. Joe and his friends are called “The Misfits,” so there’s a lot in his book about not conforming to norms. In that same vein, we could queerly read The Day You Begin or Giraffes Can’t Dance.

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi Lastly, I’ll share my favorite book we read last year. Pet masterfully walks the line that’s necessary for a successful middle grade novel. While it includes tough topics like child abuse, it’s done so well that a middle school student can definitely understand and handle it. Pet follows Jam, a Black trans girl with selective mutism. Her world is full of rich diversity that just is — no apologies or explanations necessary. For example, when toddler Jam told her parents she was a girl during a tantrum, her father held her and apologized and told her they didn’t know. It’s a quick, beautiful flashback that sets the tone for a world where people are who they are and it’s not a debate. In this future world, all of the injustices we face now have supposedly been solved. Unfortunately, the appearance of a creature called Pet means that there is still a monster lurking. This novel opened up a plethora of topics, from queer families to linguistic diversity. There aren’t any books like Pet out there (seriously, read this book), but here are some trans picture book titles that you could pair with it.

As we begin year two of the book club, I am filled with hope. Few things make me hopeful right now, with the world being on fire and all, so I cherish this space. If you, like me, need a boost, know this: there are teachers in this country who are committed to making the world better for ALL kids. These teachers and the kids they impact are going to change the world.