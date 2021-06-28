A young seamstress and aspiring designer is secretly hired by the prince to help him create the ballgowns of his dreams. By day, Prince Sebastian plays the role of perfect son and prince and does all that’s expected of him. But every night, he slips into Frances’s designs and becomes Lady Crystalia. He can finally be truly himself. Except not quite. Because nobody knows Lady Crystalia is the prince. And he wants it to stay that way. But in hiding his secret, he’s also hiding his best friend’s talents from the world. And if he doesn’t figure out how to be true to himself and the people around him, he might just lose the one person who has always accepted him without question.

A lovely graphic novel exploring gender identity and expression as well as young love.