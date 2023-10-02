a shot from the Leave the World Behind trailer showing Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke answering the door
The Trailer for LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND Has Just Dropped

The first official teaser trailer for Leave the World Behind, based on the book Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam, has just dropped. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la; is written by Rumaan Alam and Sam Esmail; and is directed by Sam Esmail.

The official synopsis is “A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

The movie will play in select theaters November 22nd and will be available on Netflix December 8th.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

