The Trailer for LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND Has Just Dropped

The first official teaser trailer for Leave the World Behind, based on the book Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam, has just dropped. The movie stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la; is written by Rumaan Alam and Sam Esmail; and is directed by Sam Esmail.

The official synopsis is “A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”