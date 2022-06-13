The Best LGBTQ Books of the Year, According to Lambda Literary
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This is the 34th year of the Lambda Literary Awards, which recognizes excellence in LGBTQ books in a variety of categories, including Bisexual Fiction, Lesbian Romance, Transgender Poetry, LGBTQ Studies, and much more. They are the largest LGBTQ book award, and they are usually presented in a ceremony in New York City. This year, they were announced virtually, and you can watch the two hour ceremony on YouTube.
Winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards
- Gay Fiction: 100 Boyfriends by Brontez Purnell
- Lesbian Fiction: Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie
- Bisexual Fiction: We Want What We Want by Alix Ohlin
- Transgender Fiction: Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton
- LGBTQ Nonfiction: Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987-1993 by Sarah Schulman
- LGBTQ Anthology: Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought by edited by Briona Simone Jones
- Lesbian Memoir/Biography: The One You Want to Marry (And Other Identities I’ve Had): A Memoir by Sophie Santos
- Gay Memoir/Biography: Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir by Brian Broome
- LGBTQ Children’s/Middle Grade: Calvin by JR and Vanessa Ford
- LGBTQ Young Adult: The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta
- LGBTQ Comics: Stone Fruit by Lee Lai
- LGBTQ Speculative Fiction: No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull
For the winners in all categories, including romance, poetry, erotica, and more, check out the Lambda Literary Awards website. You might also be interested in A History of the Lambda Literary Awards.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
