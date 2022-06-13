The Best LGBTQ Books of the Year, According to Lambda Literary

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This is the 34th year of the Lambda Literary Awards, which recognizes excellence in LGBTQ books in a variety of categories, including Bisexual Fiction, Lesbian Romance, Transgender Poetry, LGBTQ Studies, and much more. They are the largest LGBTQ book award, and they are usually presented in a ceremony in New York City. This year, they were announced virtually, and you can watch the two hour ceremony on YouTube.

Winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards

The winner of the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in Gay Fiction is Brontez Purnell for 100 Boyfriends, published by @mcdbooks #Lammys pic.twitter.com/gnUQr3tZsy — Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) June 12, 2022

The winner of the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in LGBTQ Anthology is Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought, edited by Briona Simone Jones (@brionasimone) and published by @thenewpress #Lammys pic.twitter.com/bNOtV6UiDZ — Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) June 11, 2022

The winner of the 2022 Lambda Literary Award in LGBTQ Young Adult is A. R. Capetta for The Heartbreak Bakery, published by @Candlewick #Lammys pic.twitter.com/vkafRDpWK5 — Lambda Literary (@LambdaLiterary) June 12, 2022

For the winners in all categories, including romance, poetry, erotica, and more, check out the Lambda Literary Awards website. You might also be interested in A History of the Lambda Literary Awards.

