a graphic showing lambda literary awards against a looping background
News

The Best LGBTQ Books of the Year, According to Lambda Literary

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This is the 34th year of the Lambda Literary Awards, which recognizes excellence in LGBTQ books in a variety of categories, including Bisexual Fiction, Lesbian Romance, Transgender Poetry, LGBTQ Studies, and much more. They are the largest LGBTQ book award, and they are usually presented in a ceremony in New York City. This year, they were announced virtually, and you can watch the two hour ceremony on YouTube.

Winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards

For the winners in all categories, including romance, poetry, erotica, and more, check out the Lambda Literary Awards website. You might also be interested in A History of the Lambda Literary Awards.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy