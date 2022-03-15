The Lambda Literary Awards Have Announced Their 2022 Finalists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Lambda Literary Awards (or “Lammys”), first started in 1989, recognize LGBTQ book in a range of categories. This is the 34th year, and the judges received the most submissions in the award’s history: over 2,300 titles! They’ve narrowed them down to five finalists each in 24 categories. Here are just a few of the categories and their finalists.

For all categories, including poetry, nonfiction, comics, romance, erotica, and more, check out the Lambda Literary post.

