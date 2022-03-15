The Lambda Literary Awards Have Announced Their 2022 Finalists
The Lambda Literary Awards (or “Lammys”), first started in 1989, recognize LGBTQ book in a range of categories. This is the 34th year, and the judges received the most submissions in the award’s history: over 2,300 titles! They’ve narrowed them down to five finalists each in 24 categories. Here are just a few of the categories and their finalists.
Lesbian Fiction
- How to Wrestle a Girl by Venita Blackburn
- Matrix by Lauren Groff
- Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie
- The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
- With Teeth by Kristen Arnett
Gay Fiction
- 100 Boyfriends by Brontez Purnell
- Brickmakers: A Novel by Selva Almada, translated by Annie McDermott
- Gordo by Jaime Cortez
- My Good Son by Yang Huang
- Rainbow Milk by Paul Mendez
Bisexual Fiction
- Blue-Skinned Gods by SJ Sindu
- Milk Fed: A Novel by Melissa Broder
- Monster in the Middle by Tiphanie Yanique
- We Play Ourselves by Jen Silverman
- We Want What We Want by Alix Ohlin
Transgender Fiction
- A Natural History of Transition by Callum Angus
- Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
- Margaret and the Mystery of the Missing Body by Megan Milks
- She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
- Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton
LGBTQ Young Adult
- Hani And Ishu’s Guide To Fake Dating by Book Riot writer Adiba Jaigirdar
- The City Beautiful by Aden Polydoros
- The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta
- The Passing Playbook by Isaac Fitzsimons
- What We Devour by Linsey Miller
For all categories, including poetry, nonfiction, comics, romance, erotica, and more, check out the Lambda Literary post.
