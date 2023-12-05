The Best Fiction of 2023, According to the LA Times

The Los Angeles Times is using December to look back at the best and biggest cultural moments of 2023, from theater to video games to, of course, books. They’ve highlighted 15 of their top reads of 2023: 13 novels and two short story collections.

While there are some familiar titles on this list that have appeared on several other Best Books of 2023 lists, the LA Times notes that they chose to leave out some of the biggest and buzziest books of the year in favor of writing about the releases that didn’t get the attention they deserved.