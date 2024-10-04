Kuang’s YELLOWFACE Optioned for TV

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Bit of a light news day on this early Fall Friday, so we are going to to do more links, but less words about them. One sentence per link. Twain would be proud.

Lionsgate TV Options ‘Yellowface’ by R.F. Kuang, Karyn Kusama Attached to Direct

Prediction: 6 episodes on Hulu.

The Best Australian Books Out in October

Looking at Australian book lists feels like looking at books in a Wes Anderson: they seem plausible, but uncanny.

Why Ta-Nehsisi Coates Writes

Coates’ latest book really has the take machine firing on all cylinders.