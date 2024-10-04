Kuang’s YELLOWFACE Optioned for TV
Bit of a light news day on this early Fall Friday, so we are going to to do more links, but less words about them. One sentence per link. Twain would be proud.
Lionsgate TV Options ‘Yellowface’ by R.F. Kuang, Karyn Kusama Attached to Direct
Prediction: 6 episodes on Hulu.
The Best Australian Books Out in October
Looking at Australian book lists feels like looking at books in a Wes Anderson: they seem plausible, but uncanny.
Coates’ latest book really has the take machine firing on all cylinders.
How author V.E. Schwab is redefining the fantasy genre
I’ve thought about creating some sort of author-career checkpoint list; let me tell you, getting your own CBS Sunday Morning segment is on it.
Melania Trump Requests $250,000 from CNN to Come On Air and Promote Her Book
This was the story of the day on Book Twitter yesterday.
Say Nothing Asks the Provocative Question: Can Violence Save the World?
The adaptation of Patrick Radden Keefe’s magesterial Say Nothing is coming at a pretttttttttty interesting time to say the least.
Speaking of checkpoints, A Vulture round-up of horror is a significant one for the genre: horror is mainstream now folks, get used to it.
Ann Patchett Talks About Her New Book, Gives Non-Fiction Picks for Fall
Don’t get too excited–it’s a picture book. Not that there is anything wrong with that, just that if you are a Patchett fan, this might not ping out your anticipation meter.
Reese’s Book Club Partners With Panera
If Reese Witherspoon tomorrow turned into a Target store, would you be that shocked?
Social Media Is Helping Bring Indigenous Languages Back from the Brink
One step forward, ten billion steps back.
And Lastly, Maggie Smith Sing-Teaches Carol Burnett How to Do a Cockney Accent
Simple, breezy, magic.
