Kindle Unlimited + Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Summer Books 2022
Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service which gives readers access to over 2 million ebooks, alongside audiobooks, comics, short stories, and more, and this summer, Kindle Unlimited users were voracious readers. Amazon Prime users, who have access to about 3,000 books, short stories, audiobooks, and comics through their subscription to the service, were also busy slinging pages over the last three months.
Here’s a look at what Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime users were reading the most since June.
Kindle Unlimited’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022
As you’ll see, the bulk of books among the most popular are by white authors, but nearly all are by women authors.
Romance
- Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
- Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover
- So Not Meant to Be by Meghan Quinn
Mystery/Thriller
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
- The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose
Sci-Fi and Fantasy
- Dreadgod by Will Wight
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
Historical Fiction
- The Brighter the Light by Mary Ellen Taylor
- This Place of Wonder by Barbara O’Neal
The most popular magazine with Kindle Unlimited users in summer 2022? People magazine.
Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022
Once again, most of these books are by white authors, but like with those popular titles for Kindle Unlimited users, most of these books are also by women authors.
Romance
- Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall
- The Water Keeper by Charles Martin
Mystery/Thriller
- The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
- Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea
Sci-Fi and Fantasy
- My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood
- A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair
- The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
Historical Fiction
- The Memory Keeper of Kyiv by Erin Litteken
- The Spanish Daughter by Lorena Hughes
