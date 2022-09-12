News

Kindle Unlimited + Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Summer Books 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service which gives readers access to over 2 million ebooks, alongside audiobooks, comics, short stories, and more, and this summer, Kindle Unlimited users were voracious readers. Amazon Prime users, who have access to about 3,000 books, short stories, audiobooks, and comics through their subscription to the service, were also busy slinging pages over the last three months.

Here’s a look at what Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime users were reading the most since June.

Kindle Unlimited’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022

As you’ll see, the bulk of books among the most popular are by white authors, but nearly all are by women authors.

Romance

Mystery/Thriller

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Historical Fiction

The most popular magazine with Kindle Unlimited users in summer 2022? People magazine.

Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022

Once again, most of these books are by white authors, but like with those popular titles for Kindle Unlimited users, most of these books are also by women authors.

Romance

Mystery/Thriller

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Historical Fiction

Also In This Story Stream

Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations