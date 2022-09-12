Kindle Unlimited + Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Summer Books 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service which gives readers access to over 2 million ebooks, alongside audiobooks, comics, short stories, and more, and this summer, Kindle Unlimited users were voracious readers. Amazon Prime users, who have access to about 3,000 books, short stories, audiobooks, and comics through their subscription to the service, were also busy slinging pages over the last three months.

Here’s a look at what Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Prime users were reading the most since June.

Kindle Unlimited’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022

As you’ll see, the bulk of books among the most popular are by white authors, but nearly all are by women authors.

Romance

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

So Not Meant to Be by Meghan Quinn

Mystery/Thriller

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Dreadgod by Will Wight

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Historical Fiction

The Brighter the Light by Mary Ellen Taylor

This Place of Wonder by Barbara O’Neal

The most popular magazine with Kindle Unlimited users in summer 2022? People magazine.

Amazon Prime’s Most Popular Books for Summer 2022

Once again, most of these books are by white authors, but like with those popular titles for Kindle Unlimited users, most of these books are also by women authors.

Romance

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

The Water Keeper by Charles Martin

Mystery/Thriller

The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

Historical Fiction

The Memory Keeper of Kyiv by Erin Litteken